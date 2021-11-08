Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $411,000 Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 137.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter worth $861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 129.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,437,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,322,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

