Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $392,000 in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 122.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $285.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 663.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.58 and a 200 day moving average of $270.00. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.49 and a 52 week high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total value of $198,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,903 shares of company stock worth $17,360,319. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

