Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Futu by 221.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Futu by 264.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,965,000 after acquiring an additional 615,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Futu by 63.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 324,434 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth about $131,990,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at about $106,817,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BOCOM International lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $56.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.41. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.52 million. Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. Analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.