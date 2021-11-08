Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $306,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $136,726,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $90,393,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $45,400,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $42,372,000.

OCDX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $826,042.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,428,579 shares of company stock valued at $427,597,067 over the last three months.

Shares of OCDX opened at $19.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.37.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

