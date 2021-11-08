Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $398,000 Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 482,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 98,289 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 147,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

AHH stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $15.63.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 336.86%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.