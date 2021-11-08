Tudor Pickering & Holt Raises Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$13.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERF. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Enerplus to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.89.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$12.70 on Friday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$408.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -8.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

