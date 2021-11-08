Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile business segments. The Fixed Line segment provides value-added services besides voice and data services for its corporate and retail customers through its extensive fixed-line telecommunications network.

