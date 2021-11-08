Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a sell rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight Capital lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.33.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$13.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 3.42. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$10.61 and a 12-month high of C$26.45.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

