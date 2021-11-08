Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Decreased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,624 shares of company stock worth $15,208,773. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $533.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $549.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

