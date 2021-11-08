UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 155,987 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,803,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,911,000 after purchasing an additional 666,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,774,000 after purchasing an additional 830,665 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,431,000 after purchasing an additional 952,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,219,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,237,000 after purchasing an additional 417,285 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.31.

Shares of RY opened at $106.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $108.09. The company has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

