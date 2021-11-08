UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $17.78 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Bruker worth $17,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 727.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 295.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 101,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 504,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after buying an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

BRKR opened at $81.65 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.82.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

