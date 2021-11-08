UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 15,803 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $15,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $6,155,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,705 shares of company stock worth $36,002,897. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND opened at $133.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.09. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

