UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,508 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $17,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $407,783.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,657.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $49.65 on Monday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.