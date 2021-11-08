UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMADY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of AMADY traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 42,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,610. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 1.30. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.17.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

