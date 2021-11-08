Ultrapar Participações S.A. (UGP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on November 19th

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) declared a dividend on Monday, November 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1168 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Ultrapar Participações has decreased its dividend by 81.0% over the last three years. Ultrapar Participações has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ultrapar Participações to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock remained flat at $$2.28 during trading on Monday. 1,173,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.72. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 339.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Ultrapar Participações worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UGP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

