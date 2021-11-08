Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 255.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,231 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Unisys worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UIS opened at $21.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 45.92% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

