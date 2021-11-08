United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,548,503 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.18% of United Rentals worth $272,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.80.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $391.96 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.98 and a 12-month high of $396.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

