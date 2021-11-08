United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $616,600.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

UTHR stock opened at $202.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.43 and a 12-month high of $216.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.73.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $361,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,078,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

