United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $616,600.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
UTHR stock opened at $202.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.43 and a 12-month high of $216.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.73.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $361,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,078,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
