UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $470.29.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE:UNH opened at $455.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $429.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $465.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.6% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 80,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,276,000 after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

