Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.95

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 43283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 79,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 49,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 47,776 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

