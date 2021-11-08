UpHealth (UPH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect UpHealth to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 million. On average, analysts expect UpHealth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UpHealth stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52. UpHealth has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UpHealth stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of UpHealth at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPH. Zacks Investment Research raised UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on UpHealth in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UpHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

