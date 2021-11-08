Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 35.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 260,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,627 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its stake in Upland Software by 27.0% during the third quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 127,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 24.9% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 145,727 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 32.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 357,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 88,172 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

