Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Insider Sells $314,315.10 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) insider Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $314,315.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Layton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40.

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.03. 1,560,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Upwork by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Upwork by 451.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Upwork by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 20.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

