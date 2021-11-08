Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 260,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,253,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

UEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 2.26.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 89,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

