US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,864 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of US Foods worth $52,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,960,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USFD opened at $38.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

