Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $313.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to announce sales of $313.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.80 million and the lowest is $308.84 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTZ. Citigroup began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

NYSE UTZ opened at $15.71 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

In other news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,303 shares of company stock worth $6,555,667. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

