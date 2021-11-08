UWM (UWMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect UWM to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.10 million. On average, analysts expect UWM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. UWM has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UWM stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in UWM were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

