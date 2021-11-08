Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $55,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 25.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $372.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $373.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.81 and a 200 day moving average of $320.15.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.17%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

