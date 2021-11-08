Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $19,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after buying an additional 345,971 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

VMI stock opened at $253.00 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.60 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.92.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.