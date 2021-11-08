Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 8,734 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 757,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $35,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth $102,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth $214,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth $278,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 394.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXN opened at $50.21 on Monday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNXN shares. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

