Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 48,680 Shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.82% of Rafael worth $34,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rafael by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rafael by 15.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Rafael by 6.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Rafael by 5.9% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rafael by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rafael alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Rafael from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Rafael news, CEO Howard S. Jonas bought 112,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,056,240.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RFL stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $157.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.92. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $66.44.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.