Vanguard Group Inc. Has $36.41 Million Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of DXP Enterprises worth $36,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,781 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $35.33 on Monday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $678.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $285.52 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

