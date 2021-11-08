Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,028,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of International Seaways worth $38,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Seaways by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 515,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in International Seaways by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33,165 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in International Seaways by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 199,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Seaways by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,717 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,244,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE:INSW opened at $18.75 on Monday. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $526.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million. Equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

