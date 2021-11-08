Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 146,273 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Bristow Group worth $37,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 2,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.96. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30). Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

