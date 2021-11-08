Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 89,292 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,764,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89,292 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.85% of Verastem worth $35,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the first quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 15.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 354,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 8,309.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,038,619 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTM opened at $2.75 on Monday. Verastem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $497.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

