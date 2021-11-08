Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,023 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after acquiring an additional 632,314 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.30. 5,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,357. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

