VAULT (VAULT) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. One VAULT coin can now be bought for $7.29 or 0.00010801 BTC on exchanges. VAULT has a market cap of $3.51 million and $686.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00078059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00083299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00097542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,332.89 or 0.99740119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,757.92 or 0.07047904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00020490 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 481,089 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.