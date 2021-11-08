VeChain (VET) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.54 Billion

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion and approximately $832.57 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000142 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010816 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008134 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

