Verasity Reaches Market Cap of $326.30 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Verasity has a market cap of $326.30 million and $72.91 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000322 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000363 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001368 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00098061 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

