VeriDocGlobal Market Cap Reaches $5.65 Million (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 8th. In the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded 19% higher against the dollar. VeriDocGlobal has a total market cap of $5.65 million and $614,470.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.85 or 0.00399481 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001361 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $646.57 or 0.00986419 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Profile

VeriDocGlobal (CRYPTO:VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,959,380,186 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

