Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.42. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $600,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $116,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,397,500 shares of company stock valued at $137,375,950 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 300,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

