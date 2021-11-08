Viacoin (VIA) Market Cap Hits $5.83 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 8th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and $61,765.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.08 or 0.00344562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.