Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Down to $67.00

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.00, but opened at $64.20. Viasat shares last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 1,334 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSAT. Raymond James increased their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Get Viasat alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,793,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 42.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.