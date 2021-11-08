Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Analysts

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRDN. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 909,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $128,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $382,000.

Viridian Therapeutics stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,821. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $175.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

