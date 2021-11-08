VirTra (VTSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million. VirTra had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 22.95%. On average, analysts expect VirTra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. VirTra has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTSI. TheStreet lowered shares of VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group lowered shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VirTra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

