VirTra (VTSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 million. VirTra had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 22.95%. On average, analysts expect VirTra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. VirTra has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.38.
VirTra Company Profile
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
