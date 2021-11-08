Vivid Seats (SEAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEAT. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

