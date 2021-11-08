Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. Vocera Communications reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCRA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $418,886.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock worth $2,376,345 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

NYSE:VCRA traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.48. 1,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,315. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.30. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

