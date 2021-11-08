Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €54.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VNA. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.07 ($76.55).

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR:VNA opened at €51.86 ($61.01) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a fifty-two week high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.