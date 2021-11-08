Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $2,590,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 21.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Linde by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Linde by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $4.54 on Monday, hitting $336.53. 13,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $334.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.71.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.