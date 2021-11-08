Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,836 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.19. 1,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,864. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.00 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

